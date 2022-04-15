Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,857,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,253. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

