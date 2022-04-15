PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $187,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after buying an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after buying an additional 334,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

