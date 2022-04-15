PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Get PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.