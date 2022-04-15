Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($6.02).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 314 ($4.09). 3,152,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 311.28 ($4.06) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

