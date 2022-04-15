Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTRUF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

