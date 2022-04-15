Peter Fante Sells 10,047 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 10,047 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $515,009.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,826.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 5,631 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $284,309.19.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $53.03 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -757.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.