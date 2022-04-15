Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.77

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.77 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £5.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.
About Petards Group (LON:PEG)
Recommended Stories
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.