Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.76

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 6141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
