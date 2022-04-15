Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.76

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 6141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

