PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $40,063.32 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,873,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,217,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

Shares of PRT opened at $9.23 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 184.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.