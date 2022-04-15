Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ PESI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

