Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

