pEOS Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $196.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.22 or 0.07513811 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,274.81 or 1.00164092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041477 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

