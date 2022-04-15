People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

People’s United Financial Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.