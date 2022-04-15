Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

