Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.