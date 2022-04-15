Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in March

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the March 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 483,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

