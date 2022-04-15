Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.75

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.75 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 27.20 ($0.35). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 26.80 ($0.35), with a volume of 368,001 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Pendragon from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £361.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

