Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PETS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 490.71 ($6.39).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS opened at GBX 314 ($4.09) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 311.28 ($4.06) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 371.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 431.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.