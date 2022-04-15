Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.99) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HFD opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.28) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.22. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 212.40 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.26 million and a PE ratio of 8.37.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.