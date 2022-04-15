Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Devro alerts:

Shares of LON DVO opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Devro has a 1-year low of GBX 163.46 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £355.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Devro news, insider Rohan Cummings bought 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £39,523.99 ($51,503.77). Also, insider Rutger Helbing sold 66,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.75), for a total value of £140,285.46 ($182,806.18).

About Devro (Get Rating)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.