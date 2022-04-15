Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

BAKK opened at GBX 110 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £637.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 96.80 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.87). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

