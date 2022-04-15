Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating) were up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 108,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 138,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.83.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Web based monitoring, management, and control; IP connectivity; and Playout in a Box solutions. The company was formerly known as Vislink plc and changed its name to Pebble Beach Systems Group plc in February 2017.

