Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Update

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 1,554,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTOTF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Patriot One Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.72.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
