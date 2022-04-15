Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Update

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 1,554,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTOTF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Patriot One Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

