Particl (PART) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million

Particl (PART) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $1,972.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002538 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00187460 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,060,242 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

