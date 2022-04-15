Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

