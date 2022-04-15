Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.18 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $30.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.91 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paramount Global.

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. 3,950,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

