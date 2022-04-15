Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 1,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

FNA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $2,251,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $6,647,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $12,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

