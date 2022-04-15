Pangolin Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.29 or 0.07549051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,930.79 or 0.99904138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00041552 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,795,464 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

