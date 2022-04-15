Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 208,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 408,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PANL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 291,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

