Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target Lowered to 810.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 940.00 to 810.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $888.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

