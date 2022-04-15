Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 3566186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

PAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

