Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 459,965 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $100.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

