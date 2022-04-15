Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Takes $224,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 887,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,801. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.52 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

