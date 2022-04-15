Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 1,923 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 512,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,356,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,497,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. 16,915,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,141,308. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.