Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:RM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 58,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.