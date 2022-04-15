Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,817,000 after acquiring an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,181,000 after acquiring an additional 145,773 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.95. 223,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,612. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

