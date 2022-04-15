Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,827,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,247,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $7.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $568.90. 1,224,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.