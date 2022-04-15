Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) shot up 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.51. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a market cap of $8.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

