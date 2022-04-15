Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 631,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 449,107 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000.

