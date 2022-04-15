Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Up 0.9%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 4,574 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 51,122.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 424,827 shares during the last quarter.

