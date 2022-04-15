Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 198,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

