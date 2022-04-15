Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 964 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $237.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.73.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

