Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,227 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,344 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,069. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $784.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

