Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,320 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 34,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 131,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 4,452,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

