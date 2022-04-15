Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 687 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $11.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.78. The company had a trading volume of 432,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.53 and a 200 day moving average of $574.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

