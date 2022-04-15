Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,589 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LZB. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE LZB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 274,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

