Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,391 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

PNC opened at $175.00 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

