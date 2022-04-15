Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 34,498 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,498 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 6,279,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,788. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.