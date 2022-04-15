Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,008 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

NYSE ANTM traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $516.72. 1,571,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.67. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

