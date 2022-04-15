Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

NYSE:SPG opened at $127.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

